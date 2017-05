Maya Kodnani, former Minister of State for Women and Child Development in the Government of Gujarat. Maya Kodnani, former Minister of State for Women and Child Development in the Government of Gujarat.

Two witnesses — Kalu Bharwad and Kanu Bharwad — in the 2002 Naroda Gam riots case on Monday denied having seen some of the accused, including former BJP minister Maya Kodnani during their examination at a court here. They contradicted the prosecution witnesses saying that till afternoon no one saw the accused.

