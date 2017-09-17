2,000 govt buses to ferry people

The figure constitutes 25 per cent of the total fleet of 8,000 buses of the public transport, but officers claim that routine operations will not be affected much. (Representational Image) The figure constitutes 25 per cent of the total fleet of 8,000 buses of the public transport, but officers claim that routine operations will not be affected much. (Representational Image)

AS MANY as 2,000 buses of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) will be taken off the roads and instead have been reserved for ferrying people to the two public meetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday. The figure constitutes 25 per cent of the total fleet of 8,000 buses of the public transport, but officers claim that routine operations will not be affected much.

The GSRTC officers said that they will spare only 2,000 buses for the events against the requisition orders for a total of 2,700 buses. “We shall be in a position to reserve only 2,000 buses. We have allotted 1,400 buses for the Vodadara event and 600 for the Amreli programme,” J H Solanki, chief traffic and commercial manager of GSRTC said.

GSRTC officers said that in March 1,800 buses were allotted for a public meeting addressed by Modi in Bharuch. They claimed that routine operations of the transport service will not be affected adversely. However, they said that services will more likely be affected in the rural areas.

