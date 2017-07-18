2 booked for offensive viral video in Vadodara

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Vadodara police have launched a manhunt for two people who allegedly posted an “offensive” video trageting a community on a social media site, causing law and order problem. The video that went viral on Sunday, police said, was a spillover of the caste violence in Morbi and Surendranagar district. The video was on Indrasinh Zala’s murder.

“A case has been made against two persons who are seen in the video speaking in an abusive manner that has offended the other community. We are on a lookout for them,” said Makarpura police inspector D I Mahida.

“The two youths who have made the video are residents of Pratapnagar in Vadodara. The video has been recorded on a moving vehicle, in which they are verbally abusing the other community. When several members of the offended community came to the police station to express their anger and seek action, the case was booked,” he said.

