1992 custodial death: Gujarat HC grants relief to retired policeman who got life term

The Gujarat High Court has given relief to a retired police inspector, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a custodial death. The court tweaked the murder charges against the 76-year-old ex-policeman in a 1992 custodial death case and turned it into culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Earlier this week, the court converted his life sentence into eight years rigorous imprisonment. In 1992, one Jeeva Vaiyapuri Kavundar was brutally beaten up by two police officers — Vinod J Vyas, who was then police inspector of Amraiwadi, and Chinubhai G Patel, then superintendent of police. The case history says that Jeeva was a notorious bootlegger who had surrendered in the police station along with his lawyer and a sister. In 1997, a sessions court had convicted Vyas and Patel for murder and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

It was alleged that “Jeeva was beaten up with a stick on the hands, back, buttocks, bottom of his feet and also on the chest for half an hour.” Jeeva collapsed in the police station and was lodged in the police lock up. This happened in the presence of Jeeva’s two sisters who had also escorted him to the police station. The case also mentions then Deputy Commissioner of Police A K Surelia, now Additional DGP, posted with Gujarat ATS, before whom Jeeva was taken by the accused police officials. The witnesses had said that they didn’t see Surelia beating Jeeva. However, one of sisters of Jeeva, had named Surelia as accused along with the two police officers.

The court held that there was no doubt that Jeeva was assaulted by the two accused but neither of the accused can be blamed for causing fatal injuries. “From the evidence on record, which we have accepted, it emerges that Jeeva was subjected to extreme torture in police custody by both the accused. It may be that actual point of assault may be different. Both the accused cannot escape the liability of carrying out the assault with a common intention, presumably to extract information or confession from the accused,” notes the order.

]The court was of the view that conviction of the two accused be converted into section 304 part 1 of the IPC. Since one of the accused (Patel) died the other accused Vyas, aged 76, “is ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment of eight years.” The court also ordered him to pay compensation of Rs 50,000 to Jeeva’s family.