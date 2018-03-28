18,688 persons rescued during last year’s floods: Gujarat govt

Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel

About 18,688 persons were rescued during the floods in the state, Gujarat Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel told the Assembly on Tuesday. Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani sought to know the quantum of relief to flood victims in Dhanera, Dantiwada and Vadgam talukas in Banaskantha after the July 2017 floods. Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel stated that in all, 18,688 persons were rescued in flood situations.

He added that over 50 rescue boats and 17 helicopters were pressed into service to rescue victims. The minister also said no payment of government assistance was pending for distribution in Vadgam, Dhanera and Dantiwada talukas. He said that in Rajkot district, three cases were detected of payment of less than minimum wages as on December 31, 2017. The minister, in written reply, told Lakhbhai Sagathiya who represents Rajkot Rural that 118 labourers were not paid minimum wages in three units.

The units made a payment of Rs 79,717 to them, the Minister said. In Jamnagar district also, he stated, there were two cases of underpayment to 12 labourers in 2017. The minister told Babu Bokhiria (Jamnagar) that the labourers were paid Rs 70,510 to them.

There were 49 cases of illegal possession of kharaba (waste) land in Surendranagar district and 16 cases in Ahmedabad district as on December 31, 2017, admitted the minister in written reply to Parshottam Sabaria (Dhrangadhra).

