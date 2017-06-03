171-KM-LONG Pipeline Inaugurated: 156 villages, 3 towns of Rajkot get Narmada water

The trunk pipeline will make Narmada water available to 156 villages and five towns — Jetpur, Dhoraji, Upleta, Jamkandorana and Bhayavadar — in the district for drinking purpose. Express The trunk pipeline will make Narmada water available to 156 villages and five towns — Jetpur, Dhoraji, Upleta, Jamkandorana and Bhayavadar — in the district for drinking purpose. Express

CHIEF MINISTER Vijay Rupani on Friday inaugurated a trunk pipeline to pump Narmada water from Navda near Botad to Upleta town in Rajkot district.

It will make Narmada water available to 156 villages and five towns — Jetpur, Dhoraji, Upleta, Jamkandorana and Bhayavadar — in the district for drinking purpose. Rupani inaugurated the Rs 597-crore project at a ceremony in Jetpur town of Rajkot district.

The trunk-line starts from Navda pumping station on Vallabhipur branch canal of the Narmada project near Barwala town of Botad district and tails at Upleta. The 171-km-long pipeline — laid by the state-run Gujarat Water Infrastructure Limited (GWIL) — will supply drinking water to around 10 lakh people in Rajkot district.

After inaugurating the project, Rupani addressed a public meeting and assured people of his government providing sufficient drinking water to villages, towns and cities of Saurashtra region. “With the arrival of Narmada water, scarcity of drinking water in Saurashtra will be an issue of the past… With the availability of Narmada water, people of Saurashtra will avoid drinking salty water,” the CM was quoted as saying in a release from the state information department.

The pipeline has been laid in 11 months. Jetpur town and 11 villages, which are part of Amarnagar group water supply scheme, have already started getting 120 million litre per day through the pipeline. The CM also announced to extend the express pipeline from Upleta to Kutiyana and Ranavav in the neighbouring Porbandar district at a cost of Rs125 crore.

Rupani announced to set up a desalination plant at Maliya in Morbi district at an estimated cost of of Rs 600 crore. Speaking on the occasion, MoS for Water Supply Jasabhai Barad assured people that Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana will be completed on time to fill 115 reservoirs in the arid Saurashtra region with floodwaters of Narmada.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App