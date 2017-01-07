: 115 Dalit families of Dholka, Dhandhuka blocks in Ahmedabad co-op get physical possession of land

Recently, Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani threatened to disrupt the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which is also to be attended by PM Narendra Modi over several issues of Dalits. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh Recently, Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani threatened to disrupt the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which is also to be attended by PM Narendra Modi over several issues of Dalits. Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh

Years after the allocation of lands, Ahmedabad district revenue authorities on Thursday gave possession of around 240 bigha land parcels to around 115 Dalit families of Saroda village of Dholka block and a Dalit co-operative in Rayka village of Dhandhuka block in the district.

Speaking to The Indian Express and confirming the development, Ahmedabad Collector Avantika Singh Aulakh said, “Yes, the process to give physical possession of the land allotted to them (Dalits) was going on for the last many days. We had formed a committee also in that regard. And after following due procedure like verification of survey numbers and measurement of the land parcels, we have started giving them possession in Dholka and Dhandhuka blocks.”

According to Aulakh, the entire exercise was unique since the land possession was given in a peaceful atmosphere. “We had done dialogues with the people who were in possession of the land following. which they willingly surrendered the land. Even Revenue Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama had also held dialogues with the parties in that regard. Although, we had kept police bandobast while giving the land possession, no untoward incident was reported,” she added.

On Thursday, the land possession was given in Saroda village of Dholka block and Rayka village of Dhandhuka block.

Raman Maheriya of Saroda village said, “Yes, our 115 families have been given physical possession of land. There was no confrontation during the process. However, 80 families have got cultivable land whereas, 35 families have got non-cultivable land. We are going to meet the Collector in that regard.”

Prant Officer of Dhandhuka block, R V Vala said, “Yesterday, we gave possession of land of two survey numbers in Rayka village and today, we are doing measurement in Fedra village to finally give possession to beneficiaries.”

Post-Una Dalit unrest in Gujarat, Dalits of Saroda village and of Parbadi village of Surendranagar district had done public protests seeking possession of land allotted to them, but which remained in possession of dominant upper-caste people.

Recently, Dalit youth leader Jignesh Mevani threatened to disrupt the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit which is also to be attended by PM Narendra Modi over several issues of Dalits and giving actual possession of land allotted to Dalits under the Agriculture Land Ceiling (ALC) Act was one of them. Mevani said, “Government giving actual possession of land to Dalits under the ALC Act is a significant development. However, there are issues of some families being given non-cultivable land parcels .”