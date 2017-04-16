100 years of Kheda and Champaran satyagrahas: Congress takes out rallies in 4 cities

The Congress rally in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express Photo) The Congress rally in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express Photo)

Congress on Saturday took out scooter and motorcycle rallies in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat in commemoration of the 100 years of Kheda and Champaran satyagrahas and also as part of the late prime minister Indira Gandhi’s birth centenary celebrations. While the rally in Rajkot was led by former state party president Arjun Modhwadia, it was led by senior party leader Siddharth Patel in Vadodara, former Union minister Tushar Chaudhary in Surat and CLP leader Shankersinh Vaghela in Ahmedabad.

Addressing participants of the rally in Ahmedabad, Vaghela asked the youth to take inspriation from Kheda and Champararan sayagrahas that was launched by Mahatma Gandhi against anti-farmer policies of the then British government. Stating that a lot of changes had taken place since then, Vaghela noted, the lesson from the satyagrahas to protest the “anti-people’’ policies of the government was still relevant.

Vaghela said while farmers in Champaran were forced by the British to grow indigo on a portion of their land as a condition for land lease, the farmers in Kheda had pay the land tax despite famine. The rallies in the four cities started from the respective Congress offices.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now