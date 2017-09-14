Ahead of further probe: Chandigarh SSP to interact with 10-yr-old rape victim

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Yadav on Wednesday met the District Attorney to discuss the legal aspects of this case at the police headquarters in Sector 9. (Representational Image) Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Yadav on Wednesday met the District Attorney to discuss the legal aspects of this case at the police headquarters in Sector 9. (Representational Image)

SENIOR SUPERINTENDENT of Police Nilambri Vijay Jagdale of Chandigarh will interact with the 10-year-old rape victim in the presence of a team of social welfare department officials and counsellors prior to adopting any further course of investigation in the case, which took a significant turn after a negative DNA report was submitted in the trial court, said a senior police officer.

“We cannot take any decision in haste in this case. A detailed charge sheet has already been filed and the trial was started. We will have to do further investigation in a manner, which will not hamper the already ongoing court proceedings. All aspects of the DNA report, which was submitted in the local court, are also being verified and there are chances that we will again discuss this topic with DNA experts in CFSL-36,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

“I will interact with the victim. But, I cannot make any comment at this stage. The matter is sub judice,” said the SSP. He even refused to comment on the contents of the DNA report, which was also shared with the Chandigarh Police.

Sources at the police station, where the FIR, related to the victim, was lodged, said, “We have not received any instructions from the court in this connection. Indeed, the matter is being discussed among senior police officers and administrative officers.”

The matter is scheduled for hearing in the Supreme Court on September 22. And, the next date of hearing in the local court is slated to be heard on September 15. The maternal uncle of the 10-year-old victim has been lodged at Model Burail jail and he has already been charged with rape.

In may be mentioned here that it is the second rape case being investigated by the Chandigarh Police when a negative DNA report of the accused has been submitted in a local court. On July 8, th Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Sector 36 submitted a negative DNA report of a gang-rape accused, who was lodged in Model Burail jail since his arrest that dates back to December 2016. The accused, an autorickshaw driver, was arrested for raping a 21-year-old employee of a call centre near the roundabout of Sector 29.

Meanwhile, Deputy Superintendent of Police (South) Deepak Yadav on Wednesday met the District Attorney to discuss the legal aspects of this case at the police headquarters in Sector 9. The police station, where the FIR was registered, falls under Yadav’s jurisdiction.

