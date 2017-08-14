After getting 300 applications, MU sends some ‘confidential results’ to colleges its students have applied to

University of Mumbai (File photo) University of Mumbai (File photo)

The University of Mumbai has received at least 300 applications seeking confidential results and provisional certificates from students applying in institutes within India and abroad. A helpdesk was set up by the university on July 31 to aid students applying for courses in various institutes. Students can approach the helpdesk and apply for confidential results, which would be sent directly to the institutes concerned.

The varsity has so far released only 110 confidential results to universities abroad, according to officials. Over 200 letters have been issued to institutes apprising them of the delay in publishing the results and seeking more time for students. Earlier, results of 51 pharmacy students had been declared in confidence so that they could apply for further studies.

An official who did not wish to be identified told The Indian Express that papers of several applicants had either not been assessed or were not being reconciled and hence, their results could not be declared. The extended weekend has led to a slowdown in the assessment process.

The number of teachers assessing papers has reduced significantly over the past two-three days. While on Friday, over 900 assessors evaluated 16,000 papers, on Saturday, only 744 teachers turned up for assessment. Over 13,000 papers were assessed on Saturday.

Acting Vice-Chancellor Devanand Shinde has urged teachers to turn up for assessment despite the holidays, in the interest of the students.

The extended deadline of August 16 is days away and results of around 125 subjects are yet to be declared. With assessors still complaining of technical glitches, Shinde and Acting Pro V-C Dhiren Patel are working towards streamlining the process.

“The process is streamlined now. Some components of the assessment process were not functioning well. But now they are. It is a continuous process of improvement,” said Patel, without divulging details.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App