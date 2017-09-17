AAP to field Major General (Retd.) Suresh Khajuria in Gurdaspur bye-election

Major General Suresh Khajuria is an old party volunteer and a local resident of Pathankot, which falls under the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. Major General Suresh Khajuria is an old party volunteer and a local resident of Pathankot, which falls under the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday announced that it will field Major General (Retd.) Suresh Khajuria as its candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on 11 October 2017. The decision to field Khajuria was taken after holding consultations with the Gurdaspur unit of the party and the Majha region leaders and volunteers.

Major General Suresh Khajuria is an old party volunteer and a local resident of Pathankot, which falls under the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency.

“We are proud to state that our candidate has a distinguished career in the armed forces by serving the country. While candidates of both the traditional parties i.e. BJP and the Congress are likely to be outsiders and parachuters,” said Punjab AAP President Bhagwant Mann.

Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira also appealed to voters to support Khajuria.

“Therefore, we appeal to the electorate of Gurdaspur to support AAP candidate in the ensuing election, and we particularly appeal to the ex-servicemen of the region to support him as neither the Congress nor the BJP has fulfilled the long pending demand of ‘One Rank-One Pension’ of the ex-servicemen community,” said Khaira.

Khajuria, a graduate from the SD College in Pathankot, joined the Indian Army in 1973. After passing out from the officers training academy, Madras, in 1974, he was commissioned as a second lieutenant for the 5 Gorkha Rifles, an Infantry unit. He retired in 2011. He is the state president of AAP ex-service men wing.

