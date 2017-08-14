Latest News
AAP blames CM Amarinder for farmer suicides

Talking to the media Sunday, Khaira, said that Captain Amarinder Singh had ditched the farmers of Punjab despite entire loan waiver to farmers before elections.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published:August 14, 2017 6:21 am
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday blamed Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for the “spate of farmer suicides in Punjab.” Leader of Opposition, Sukhpal Khaira, announced taking on the government on this issue inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha.

Talking to the media Sunday, Khaira, said that Captain Amarinder Singh had ditched the farmers of Punjab despite entire loan waiver to farmers before elections. He said that farmers had trusted him and voted for Congress heavily, but now just Rs 1500 crore was kept for it in the budget. “Earlier farmer suicides used to take place once in a while, but now daily 2-3 farmers are killing themselves after the announcement of the farm loan waiver,” he said, adding that farmers were feeling  betrayed.

He also blamed Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Badal for the poor plight of Punjab farmers. He said that farmers had believed that their loans from cooperative societies, nationalised banks and arhtiyas would be waived by the Congress. Earlier, Jatt Sikh Council honoured Khaira with ‘Punjab di Awaz’ award.

