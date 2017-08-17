A month after 30 crates of tomatoes were stolen, police arrest ‘culprit’ in Mumbai

Explaining how they cracked the case, the officer said: “Soon after an FIR was registered, the police started going through CCTV footage from the area from where the tomatoes had been stolen. They found some accused moving the crates into the tempo with “Shri Samarth Transport” written on it. (Representational Image) Explaining how they cracked the case, the officer said: “Soon after an FIR was registered, the police started going through CCTV footage from the area from where the tomatoes had been stolen. They found some accused moving the crates into the tempo with “Shri Samarth Transport” written on it. (Representational Image)

The month-long efforts of Mumbai Police to track a man who stole 30 crates of tomatoes from Dahisar market bore fruit on Wednesday when they arrested 54-year-old Chandrashekhar Gupta, a tempo driver whose wife is a vegetable vendor.

The police found that the Kurla resident had been arrested by Chembur Police in 2015 for allegedly stealing bananas. The police suspect Gupta and his accomplices sold the stolen tomatoes, which have commanded a high price in the recent weeks, at cheaper rates.

Vasant Ingle, senior inspector of Dahisar police station, said: “Gupta was arrested on Wednesday as his tempo was used to steal unguarded tomatoes worth Rs 57,000 from a Dahisar market. We have found that Gupta had been arrested earlier by the Chembur Police for stealing bananas. We suspect the involvement of more people in the crime and are questioning Gupta.”

An officer linked to the probe said Gupta’s wife is a vegetable vendor in Dahisar and he had gone to drop her on July 19 when he saw tomato crates there. Gupta, along with some others, quickly loaded the tomatoes in his tempo and fled the area. “The accused sold the tomatoes at a lower price in Kurla market from where Gupta operates,” the officer said.

Explaining how they cracked the case, the officer said: “Soon after an FIR was registered, the police started going through CCTV footage from the area from where the tomatoes had been stolen. They found some accused moving the crates into the tempo with “Shri Samarth Transport” written on it.

The police then checked the CCTV footage of the road from Dahisar to APMC market. The tempo was spotted in

the footage of a CCTV camera at Bandra.

Following the lead, the police tracked the tempo to Kurla market and found that Gupta was its owner. Based on interrogation, they found Gupta was involved in the crime. Gupta was produced in the local court and has been remanded in police custody till Friday.

