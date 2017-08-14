800 cops deployed at venue for Independence-Day event in Jalandhar

Representative Image Representative Image

Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the Jalandhar Deputy Commisionerate for the smooth conduct of Independence Day celebrations in the city. Deputy Commissioners of Police Rajinder Singh and Gurmeet Singh, who held deliberations with the police officials at the Guru Gobind Singh Stadium here on Sunday, said that foolproof security arrangements had been put in place.

They said that the entire area around the venue of the event has already been cordoned off by police and 800 personnel have been deployed to keep a strict vigil. They added that CCTVs had been installed at the venue for keeping a regular check in and around the stadium.

Both officers said that round the clock vigil was being kept in the city for which various patrolling parties had been set up. Senior officers, they said, have been instructed to conduct night patrols in the city to keep a strict eye on law and order situation. A control room has also been set up at the stadium.

