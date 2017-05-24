7 killed in two separate incidents in Jharkhand

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Seven persons, including five members of a family from West Bengal, were killed and three injured in two separate accidents that took place in Giridih district today, the police said.

A family from Midnapore in West Bengal were on their way to perform rituals in Gaya.They were travelling in a vehicle, Sub-divisional Police Officer, Arvind Benha said.

A speeding dumper collided with it near Bardkitand under Dumri police station area around 2 am, the SDPO said. Five persons of the family were killed on the spot.

The three injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital, he said. A nine-year-old child, who was also in the van, escaped unharmed, he added.

In an another incident, two persons were killed near Aunra under the jurisdiction of Bagodar police station of the district yesterday night.

The incident occurred when a car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary dumper on GT Road, the police said.

