6 injured in Ranchi clash, 5 arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Six people, including three women, were injured and a few vehicles damaged on late Friday night after stones were pelted at a marriage party allegedly by members of another community in Badgai locality under Sadar police station area of Ranchi.

Police had to use force after members of a community blocked a traffic intersection and adequate forces were deployed to maintain law and order. At least five people have been arrested for stone-pelting. Members of both the communities have been roped in to ensure peace.

There was tension between the two communities in neighbouring tolas of Badgai since May 29 after a person wrote an objectionable post on social media, according to preliminary probe. The marriage party of one Sandeep Sahu, a resident of Sahu tola in Badgai, had left for Chutia locality a few kilometres away in a bus and couple of vehicles.

“The marriage party burst crackers while passing by a place of worship of the other community. The women in the party stopped after some distance to pray at a temple when a group came from behind and started pelting stones,” a police officer said. When Sandeep’s cousin tried to take the injured away from the spot in a van, the mob damaged the van, too, leading to stone-pelting from both sides.

The police then reached the spot. “We managed to control the situation in a short time. Those who wanted to go home were provided escort, while the rest of the marriage party proceeded amid security. The injured were out of danger,” said the officer. Sahu’s supporters and members of some other organisations gathered at RIMS Chowk, near the hospital where the injured had been taken, and blocked traffic around 10 pm.

The police used mild force to disperse the crowd. Several police officers were reportedly attending a meeting called by the SSP when the news reached them, leading to heavy deployment of force within a short time. Sandeep is the cousin of Pratap Sahu, who was arrested on May 30 for an alleged objectionable post targeting the other community, probe revealed.

“Five persons have been arrested in connection with the stone-pelting. Adequate force has been deployed, along with Magistrates in the affected locality. Further probe is on,” said DIG (Ranchi), A V Homkar.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App