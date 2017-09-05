54% spike in dengue cases this year in Delhi, indicates MCD data

Blood sample being taken in Dengue/chikungunya season in Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) Blood sample being taken in Dengue/chikungunya season in Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The capital has reported over 1,000 cases of patients testing positive for dengue this year — a 54% increase as compared to last year, the latest MCD data has revealed. Over 2,000 cases of vector-borne infections, including malaria and chikungunya, have been reported in the city, the data said.

According to the latest data released by the MCD, Delhi has reported 1,185 cases of dengue this season, compared to 771 cases last year. In 2015, when the capital reported its worst dengue outbreak, 1,259 cases were reported during the same period.

The data revealed that of the 240 fresh cases last week, 169 were reported from Delhi while the remaining 71 cases of dengue were patients who got the infection from outside the state. The most densely populated areas under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), Najafgarh and Sangam Vihar, continued to report the maximum cases of vector-borne diseases — 49 cases of dengue last week and 144 in the entire season up to September 2.

No fresh death has been reported due to dengue this week, while one person died of the disease in the entire season. The data also reveals that August saw the maximum number of dengue cases — 418 patients testing positive for the infection — almost a 200 per cent increase as compared to July.

Meanwhile, cases of malaria continued to be reported, with 57 fresh cases last week. The capital has so far reported 524 cases of malaria this season — a 42 per cent increase as compared to the previous year. Last week, of the 57 cases of malaria, 25 were reported from Delhi and 24 were patients from Uttar Pradesh.

The capital has, however, seen a decline in cases of chikungunya this season, with 392 patients testing positive for the infection, a nine per cent drop as compared to the previous year. At least 53 fresh cases have been reported last week, where 30 cases are from Delhi; and 23 are patients who acquired the infection from outside the city. The data reveals that SDMC continues to top the list of cases of chikungunya, with 33 cases reported from the area this season.

