5-yr-old boy killed as cab carrying mid-day meal reverses into him

A Maruti Omni van carrying supplies for Monday’s mid-day meal to a primary government school in Dadri ran over a Class II student. The five-year-old, who suffered severe injuries on his head and throat, was rushed to two hospitals, but succumbed to his injuries. The boy, Sachin, left his house around 7.30 am with his two elder siblings and walked to Purva Madhyamik Vidyalaya on G T Road. “The school is less than a kilometre away from our rented house. My three children walk to school every day and come home for lunch at times. We do not rely on the food given in school,” said Sompal, Sachin’s father.

Less than two hours after Sachin left for school, Sompal said his wife came rushing to the shop in Dadri where he worked. “She said Sachin had been injured in an accident near the school. We left for the hospital. While we were on our way, we came to know he had been referred to a hospital in Ghaziabad. We went there but had to wait for hours because the school authorities were not letting us see him. When there was pressure from the police, they told us he had been run over by a mid-day meal van on the school premises,” Sompal alleged.

On Monday evening, an FIR against the driver, 19-year-old Abhimanyu, was registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) at Dadri police station.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the driver was reversing the van near the school gate and the child came under the vehicle’s wheels. Post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow,” said Ram Sen Singh, SHO, Dadri police station.

Apart from a police case, another inquiry is being conducted by the education department, officials said. “The driver is supposed to have a helper who should have ensured that no children were near the van when it was being parked. This van’s helper was not present,” said Bal Mukund Prasad, BSA, Gautam Budh Nagar district.

At 5 pm on Monday, Sompal was still waiting for his son’s body. “I am a Class V dropout and I wanted all my children to finish their education… He was a good student. His teachers used to tell me he could answer questions which even Class IV students could not,” Sompal said.

