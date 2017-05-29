5 members of family killed in road accident in Uttar Pradesh

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Five members of a family, including a toddler, were killed when their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Dusati bridge here early this morning, the police said.

Shivram (40), his wife Shiv Kumari (35), daughters Kirti (10), Priyanshi and son Dev, who was just an year old, were returning home from a relative’s house when the truck ploughed into their motorcycle in Amawa police station area.

They were killed on the spot. The truck driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind, the police said.

