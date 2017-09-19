5-day Baba Farid Mela begins today

The society has also decided to honour Culture Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu with a Baba Farid Honesty Award. The society has also decided to honour Culture Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu with a Baba Farid Honesty Award.

The five-day annual Baba Farid Mela, which is organised in memory of Sufi saint Baba Farid, is all set to begin in Faridkot from Tuesday. Former CM Parkash Singh Badal had declared it a Heritage Mela of Punjab in 2010.

While the heritage mela tag comes with an entitlement of Rs 25 lakh annual grant for organising the event, the state government, this year and even during previous years, has not released any money to the district administration. The Baba Farid Cultural Society organises the mela in coordination with the Faridkot district authorities.

Inderjit Singh Sekhon, co-ordinator and founder of the society, said,”We don’t know if funds announced by politicians for this mela will ever come. Former CM Badal had also announced (grant) while making speeches in the mela, but we have no idea about those funds. We spend from the funds of the society which are collected through voluntary donations, while administration as well as district police helps in organising the mela.”

Faridkot DC Rajiv Prasher added,”Mela is organised through funds of the society and approximately Rs 35 lakh is spent. This year our focus is on maintaining cleanliness at langar sites. So, I have asked residents to use bio-degradable disposable utensils instead of plastic and thermocol.”

Organised first in 1970, this year’s event will end on September 23. A book fair and several cultural programmes will be organised during these five days. The society has also decided to honour Culture Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu with a Baba Farid Honesty Award. SSP Dr Nanak Singh said that nearly 1800 police personnel will be deployed for the five-day event.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App