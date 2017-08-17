42-year-old man gets life term for killing daughter in Mumbai

The witnesses told the court that while they were waiting for a colleague in the office pick-up car, they noticed a man with a child. They saw him trying to throw the child in front of the car. (Representational Image) The witnesses told the court that while they were waiting for a colleague in the office pick-up car, they noticed a man with a child. They saw him trying to throw the child in front of the car. (Representational Image)

A sessions court sentenced a 42-year old man to life imprisonment for murdering his five-year old daughter in 2015. Vipul Mehta had killed his daughter Tiya after her mother who had gone to work did not take his phone calls. Mehta had strangulated the girl and tried to project the death as an accident case by attempting to throw the child under a car. According to the prosecution led by prosecutor S D Gonsalves, Mehta was in a relationship with the victim’s mother for over nine years.

Tiya was their daughter. On March 11, 2015, Tiya’s mother left for her job at an orchestra bar in Malad around 8pm. Mehta went to drop her and returned home in some time.

According to the deposition of a domestic help, one of the main witnesses in the case, Mehta fed Tiya after reaching home. Around 3 am, he began calling up Tiya’s mother but she did not respond. He then told the help that he was taking Tiya to her mother’s workplace. He left the house with the child around 3.45 am and returned around 4.30 am with her on his shoulders. The help told the court that she had seen Tiya gasping for breath and she had tried taking her away from Mehta. But the man refused stating that the child was asleep.

According to the girl’s mother’s deposition in the court, when she returned home, she saw the domestic help trying to wake Tiya up. But the child did not respond. The woman also told the court that on the day of the incident, she was late in returning from work and had not answered Mehta’s calls since the phone was in the locker of the bar where she worked. She also told the court that Mehta was already married and he would be suspicious of her. The woman said she did not want to continue their relationship.

She told the court that there would be constant quarrels between them. Mehta would also beat up Tiya and hence, the woman said, she “strongly suspected” that he might have killed her daughter. Other witnesses in the case included employees of a company who were in a car near the colony gate where Mehta stayed. The witnesses told the court that while they were waiting for a colleague in the office pick-up car, they noticed a man with a child. They saw him trying to throw the child in front of the car.

They further said the child held on to him tightly and since the driver reversed the car, the man was not successful in throwing the child. The man subsequently ran away. The witnesses said suspecting that the child was in danger, they called up the police. When the mother and the domestic help were trying to wake Tiya up, the police reached the house and arrested Mehta. The police also claimed that Mehta had tried to consume an antiseptic liquid after the incident occurred.

Witnesses in the case also included a neighbour who had seen Mehta with Tiya below the building as well as another person who heard cries for help from the child’s mother who had screamed, “mere bacche ko maar diya” (my child has been killed). Mehta had claimed that he was not at the spot when the incident took place. The court convicted Mehta under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

