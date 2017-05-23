4 narcotic smugglers held in Kashmir

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Four alleged narcotic smugglers have been arrested in separate incidents from parts of Jammu and Samba districts, police said today, adding various types of drugs were seized from their possession.

A police party intercepted a person in Samba area last night and found 500 grams of poppy from his possession, a

police officer said.

During checking at Narwal area of Jammu city, the police intercepted two pedestrians and seized 10 kgs of cannabis from their possession.

The duo belonging to Rajasthan admitted that they were involved in drug smuggling since a long time, police said.

In the third incident, the police team intercepted a tempo at Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and found

5.4 kgs of cannabis from the possession of a passenger belonging to Anantnag district.

All four have been booked under relevant sections of NDPS Act, police added.

