3 sanitary workers hacked to death

The five-member gang, which came in two-wheelers murdered the sanitary workers when they were involved in cleaning work.

By: PTI | Dindigul (tn) | Published: November 24, 2017 3:24 pm
Superintendent of Police Sakthivel said special teams had been formed to nab the gang.
Three sanitary workers were hacked to death at two different areas here early Friday by a gang, sparking tension, police said. The five-member gang, which came in two-wheelers murdered the sanitary workers when they were involved in cleaning work.

The reason for the murders was not known, they said, adding previous enmity was suspected. The workers were in the age-group of 35-40, police said.

Superintendent of Police Sakthivel said special teams had been formed to nab the gang.

