18-year-old held for killing minor boy in Delhi

“He admitted that he had lured the child away from the school and taken him to a forested area along the National Highway before sexually assaulting him,” said Hansh Raj, SHO of the police station. (Representational Image) “He admitted that he had lured the child away from the school and taken him to a forested area along the National Highway before sexually assaulting him,” said Hansh Raj, SHO of the police station. (Representational Image)

An 18-year-old resident of Sikri has been arrested by the Faridabad police for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 13-year-old boy who lived in his neighbourhood, almost 20 days after the latter went missing.

According to police, the victim, who studied in Class VII at a government school in the area, went missing on August 24, shortly after recess.

A case had been registered regarding the matter at the Ballabgarh Sadar police station under IPC sections 346 (wrongful confinement), 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), and 465 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person).

The breakthrough for police came last week, when they discovered that 18-year-old Suraj, also a resident of Sikri, had been missing from his home since the day the victim disappeared. Police conducted raids at various locations and finally nabbed him on Sunday night.

“He admitted that he had lured the child away from the school and taken him to a forested area along the National Highway before sexually assaulting him,” said Hansh Raj, SHO of the police station. “He first tried to strangle him but when the child did not die, he hit him on the head with a rock until he died. We have recovered the body and added relevant section of the IPC to the case, including Section 302 (murder). Further investigations are being conducted,” he added.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App