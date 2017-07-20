16-year-old ‘gangraped’ in moving taxi in Rae Bareilly, two arrested

Station Officer, Deeh police station, Shiv Shankar Gupta said, “She was walking to her the village when the taxi followed her. The taxi driver Nazim and his associate Guddu dragged her inside the vehicle and sped off. The girl kept screaming while she was raped inside the vehicle and later at a secluded place.” (Representational Image) Station Officer, Deeh police station, Shiv Shankar Gupta said, “She was walking to her the village when the taxi followed her. The taxi driver Nazim and his associate Guddu dragged her inside the vehicle and sped off. The girl kept screaming while she was raped inside the vehicle and later at a secluded place.” (Representational Image)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped in a moving vehicle in Deeh area of Rae Bareli later on Tuesday evening. Hearing her screams, locals managed to catch the accused and handed them over to the police. An FIR was lodged against accused, Nazim and Guddu, both from Amethi, on charges of kidnapping, gangrape and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. They were produced before a local court on Wednesday, that sent them to jail.

The survivor was medically examined, but the report is awaited. Charan Singh, Circle Officer of Salwan area, said the girl was heading to her relative’s house in Gopalpur village. She caught a taxi, which had four occupants, from Mehndiganj crossing, he added.

“The girl and other passengers got off the taxi at Materva crossing, which is about two kilometres from Gopalpur village where she had to go,” he said.

Station Officer, Deeh police station, Shiv Shankar Gupta said, “She was walking to her the village when the taxi followed her. The taxi driver Nazim and his associate Guddu dragged her inside the vehicle and sped off. The girl kept screaming while she was raped inside the vehicle and later at a secluded place.”

The SO added that a passerby heard her screams and alerted others who rushed to the spot. Seeing the mob, the accused allegedly tried to escape but were caught, he added. Locals thrashed the accused and torched the taxi.

