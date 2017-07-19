14,000 power theft cases in 5 years in Jaffarpur

The work of replacement of transformers and cables was started across the state a couple of years back to strengthen the power distribution system and to lower tripping cases, but power breakdown cases have since increased. The work of replacement of transformers and cables was started across the state a couple of years back to strengthen the power distribution system and to lower tripping cases, but power breakdown cases have since increased.

The Jaffarpur area in west Delhi, which has come under scanner after a member of BSES inspection team died in an accident there, is notorious for power theft. Sources said in the last five years, at least 14,000 cases of power theft have been reported in the area — making it the most prone zone in the west district.

Sources in the Delhi Discom told The Indian Express that Jaffarpur has Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses of 60% — largely on account of power theft. Currently, the AT&C loss in Delhi is around 12%.

The AT&C losses have two components — the technical loss is due to flow of power in transmission and distribution system; and commercial loss is due to theft of electricity.

“At the time of privatisation in Delhi, AT&C was around 60%, largely on account of power theft. Now this number is around 12% and this massive reduction of over 40% is due to heavy use of analytics. However, despite intensive efforts to reduce power theft, Jaffarpur continues to report losses of around 60%, indicating the magnitude of the problem,” a source said.

Jaffarpur, spread across 100 sq km, is mostly rural and its estimated 70,000 residents are primarily engaged in agriculture and dairy farming. “The overload on distribution network adversely impacts power supply in the area. Unlike other areas in Delhi, where power theft is due to low income of people, it is a mindset issue in Jaffarpur,” a source said.

Other areas in Delhi that continue to witness power theft and AT&C losses between 25% and 50% are Najafgarh, Mundka, Karawal Nagar, Yamuna Vihar, Daryaganj, Badarpur, Wazirabad and Shaheen Bagh.

