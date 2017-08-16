117 Govindas injured in Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai

Hundreds of Govindas were seen moving around in trucks, tempos, and even on bikes, travelling from one Dahi Handi venue to another to participate in the competition (Representational Image) Hundreds of Govindas were seen moving around in trucks, tempos, and even on bikes, travelling from one Dahi Handi venue to another to participate in the competition (Representational Image)

At least 117 injuries related to Gokulashtami (Dahi Handi) celebrations were reported across city’s civic hospitals as of 9 pm Tuesday. Of these, seven are still being treated at various hospitals and there condition is stable, said hospital authorities.

The others were discharged after administering first aid, BMC officials added.

Hundreds of Govindas were seen moving around in trucks, tempos, and even on bikes, travelling from one Dahi Handi venue to another to participate in the competition. Of the three patients that were brought to BYL Nair Hospital, two patients suffered fractures after they fell off the Dahi Handi pyramid, the third was discharged after administering first aid. The condition of the two is stable, said Dr Avinash Supe, director of medical education and dean of KEM hospital.

Five patients were admitted to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital, Sion, of which three had minor head injuries. “The patients with head injuries are most likely to be admitted. But the cases that came up to 7 pm included minor bruises or fractures and minor head injuries, most of these patients were discharged,” Supe said. At KEM Hospital, Parel, seven patients were treated at the Out Patient Department (OPD).

