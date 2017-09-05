10-year-old girl rape case: Court summons medical board members to testify today

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A local court has summoned members of the medical board who examined the 10-year-old rape victim to record statement on Tuesday. The trial proceedings of the case were conducted on Monday, but no statements were recorded. Following which the court has called the other members of the doctor board to record their statements.

According to reports, there were around seven members in the doctor panel who examined the victim. Two doctors of the medical board and a teacher of the school of the victim and a head constable of Chandigarh Police have recorded their statements in the case. The doctors, who recorded their statements in the court were Dr Karan Singh (who had conducted the ultrasound and confirmed the pregnancy of the victim) and Dr Sameena of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32 (a member of the medical board examining the victim in the preliminary stage).

Head constable Rashpal Singh of Chandigarh Police, who prepared a map of the crime site, also recorded his statement in the court.

The teacher also appeared in the court and gave proof of the date of birth to the court. The four witnesses in the case supported the prosecution theory.

The victim and her mother have already recorded their statements. The victim has also identified the accused, Kul Bahadur, through video-conferencing during the trial. The10-year-old victim gave birth to a girl at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 on August 17.

The accused uncle of the victim is in jail.

