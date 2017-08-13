10 fresh cases of dengue reported in eight days, number goes up to 31

Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s Anti-Malaria officer, told Chandigarh Newsline that the health department was working overtime to prevent the spread of both vector-borne diseases as well as swine flu – an airborne disease – “simultaneously”. (Express Photo) Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s Anti-Malaria officer, told Chandigarh Newsline that the health department was working overtime to prevent the spread of both vector-borne diseases as well as swine flu – an airborne disease – “simultaneously”. (Express Photo)

Even as Chandigarh has witnessed a sudden spike in swine flu cases over the last few weeks, the number of dengue cases in the city seems to be on the rise, too. Health officials Saturday said 10 fresh cases of dengue have been reported in the city in the past eight days, taking the number of cases to 31 till date. The Chandigarh health department said two fresh cases of swine flu were also reported on Saturday, taking the number of such cases to 29 so far.

Dr Gaurav Aggarwal, UT’s Anti-Malaria officer, told Chandigarh Newsline that the health department was working overtime to prevent the spread of both vector-borne diseases as well as swine flu – an airborne disease – “simultaneously”.

“We are recording swine flu and dengue cases in the city. Tackling both the diseases is a challenge for the health department. But, we are putting all our efforts so that diseases don’t spread further in the city. Our health teams, working on the ground are creating awareness about swine flu and also conducting surveys to find mosquito-prone conditions at the same time,” said Dr Aggarwal.

The health department has deputed 110 teams on the ground, said officials. Last year, the number of dengue cases reported in the city was 856, Chikungunya 272 and malaria 122. This year, the number of Chikungunya and malaria cases in the city is 66 and 37, respectively.

Regarding the two fresh cases of swine flu, Dr Aggarwal said one of them is a doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Sector 32, while the other is a 52-year-old resident of Sector 30. “Both of them have been admitted to GMCH and their condition is stable,” he added.

The first case of swine flu in Chandigarh was reported on June 24. Since then, the number has gone up steadily. Also, five swine flu deaths have been reported in the city. Last year, the number of swine flu cases reported in the city was six and no one died.

The health department has started making announcements in city areas informing residents about symptoms and threats from swine flu. Of the total cases reported, six are employees of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

