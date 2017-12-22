Youth gets life sentence for murdering friend

A YOUTH was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday for murdering his friend following a dispute over money. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 5,000 on the convict. The convict, Manpreet alias Raseela (25), was held guilty under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code by the court of Sessions Judge.

According to police, the FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim, Sanjay Kapoor (26), who later succumbed to injuries at PGI. According to the complaint, Sanjay had told police that he had been working as a carpenter and living at Mauli Jagran, Chandigarh. Sanjay and the accused, Manpreet, who was his friend, had given money to an agent to send them abroad and the accused had given Rs 1.25 lakh to the victim for that purpose.

On June 11, 2016, Manpreet came to Sanjay’s home at Mauli Jagran and asked for the money he had given him. Sanjay, however, told Manpreet that he would return the money soon. But, on the next morning, June 12, 2016, Manpreet again asked for his money and when the victim gave the same reply, an altercation ensued between the two. Soon, the matter turned ugly as Manpreet stabbed Sanjay multiple times and fled. Sanjay was taken to Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, where he succumbed to injury a day later.

