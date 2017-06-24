‘Yoga Ganga’ of Chandigarh Police Police: Poster boys spread message of health and yoga

The Chandigarh Police has witnessed deaths of several police personnel due to heart attack, sugar and diabetes. Some policemen have suffered brain stroke and paralysis attack in the recent past. The Chandigarh Police has witnessed deaths of several police personnel due to heart attack, sugar and diabetes. Some policemen have suffered brain stroke and paralysis attack in the recent past.

At a time when Chandigarh Police personnel have been repeatedly found suffering from different diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes, uric acid, cholesterol and weak eyesight during different health checkup camps, the police department has decided to explain them the virtues of yoga. In this regard, the police have released a poster called ‘Yoga Ganga’ featuring its three senior officers who are shown performing different yoga asanas.

These senior police officers are DIG Alok Kumar, SSP Eish Singhal and DSP Ram Gopal. “Eight other police personnel, including five women constables, are also featured in the poster doing different asanas. But we decided to display the pictures of senior police officers on top of the poster to motivate police personnel and to show seriousness of the police department towards health fitness,” a senior police officer said.

The poster was released on International Yoga Day but it was distributed and displayed at different police stations and Chandigarh Police headquarters in Sector 9 on Friday. While DIG Alok Kumar is shown performing Vajraasan and SSP Eish Singhal Utanmandukasan, DSP Ram Gopal is shown doing Padmasana (lotus position).

Significantly, DSP Ram Gopal has been an international level yoga practitioner and DIG Alok Kumar has been practising yoga for the last one decade. Sources said, “Once there was a plan to put DGP Tajender Singh Luthra on the poster while performing asanas but the idea did not materialise. The posters were distributed to all the police stations, police posts and different cells including crime branch and operations cell.”

In March 2017, a health checkup camp for police personnel especially deployed at police stations, crime branch, operations cell was held and 55 police personnel out of 90 were found suffering from different ailments, including hypertension, high BP, cholesterol and diabetes. A total of 80 cops were found affected from calcium deficiency, 40 were found diabetic, and 60 were found suffering from hypertension out of a total 200 cops in May 2016.

DIG Alok Kumar said, “The poster was released on International Yoga Day. Our aim is to make police personnel health-conscious.”

