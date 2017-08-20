World Photography Day: Remembering photojournalist Ravi Kanojia, exhibition kicks off in Ludhiana

Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa (extreme right) in Ludhiana Saturday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa (extreme right) in Ludhiana Saturday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

On the occassion of World Photography Day, a photo exhibition — One Thousand Words — organised by the Ludhiana Photojournalists’ Association began in Ludhiana on Saturday. The two-day exhibition was dedicated to former Indian Express photographer Ravi Kanojia and former The Times of India photographer Aditya Jaitley, both of whom had passed away during assignments.

Punjab Rural development and Panchayat Minister Tripat Rajinder Singh Bajwa inaugurated the exhibition at Dr MS Randhawa Art Gallery at Punjabi Bhawan in Ludhiana. He said efforts of these men behind the camera cannot be ignored and the state government will soon take steps for the media fraternity and solve their issues.

He added that the media is our society’s eyes and ears. “In no way are photojournalists less important than journalists,” said Bajwa, adding that the exhibition should be made an annual affair.

