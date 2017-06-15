World Blood Donor Day: Camps held across Chandigarh to help thalassaemic kids

Camps were organised across tricity to commemorate the World Blood Donor Day on Wednesday. The Thalassaemic Children Welfare Association in collaboration with department of pediatrics, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) organised its 166th blood donation camp on Wednesday.

“In this camp 315 units of blood were collected for the GMCH-32, Chandigarh,” the statement said, adding that the camp was inaugurated by Dr A K Janmeja, director-principal, GMCH. The next camp will be organised at Zakir Hall, Research Block-A, PGI on Saturday. The voluntary blood donors or social organisations are welcome to participate in this camp for the welfare of the children suffering from this blood related disease,” said a statement.

At PGI, doctors said the department of transfusion medicine celebrated World Blood Donor Day by conducting two blood donation events – one outdoor blood donation camp at Bridge Market (near plaza) in Sector 17, where 325 donations were recorded and second the blood donation centre at PGI where 50 donations were recorded.

In Mohali, Fatbit Technologies, a web solutions provider, successfully organised a blood donation camp in association with non-government organisation Emerging Youth Blood Donor Organization (EYBDO) on Wednesday.

“Through this blood donation camp, Fatbit aimed to raise awareness for the need of blood donation and collected blood for the children suffering from thalassemia. The event witnessed active participation from Fatbit employees and others. Fatbit has been openly contributing to the society through various initiatives in the past as well,” said Manish Bhalla, founder and CEO of Fatbit.

