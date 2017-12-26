Woman from Ludhiana working in Saudi appeals for help in a video

The family had also filed a complaint at division number 7 police station after she did not return home. The family had also filed a complaint at division number 7 police station after she did not return home.

A woman from Ludhiana has appealed for help through a video sent to her daughter and claimed she was being “ill treated” by her employers and forced to work as a slave in Saudi Arabia. Kuldeep Kaur (46) can be seen crying in the video and claiming she was duped by an agent who took her to Saudi Arabia.

She claims she is not being given food and being made to work from 6 am to 10 pm. She further says her employers thrash her mercilessly on a daily basis. As per Sonia, daughter of the woman, her mother went from home in first week of August saying she was going to Sri Hemkunt Sahib for pilgrimage.

Later, when she did not return home, they got worried and started looking for her but found no clue. “It was on October 8 that we received a call from her. She was calling from a number in Saudi Arabia and said she was doing fine. But last night, she called again and said she was not fine. She said she was being beaten and not given food. She has identified her employers as Mohammad Ahmad and Sara. She is working at their residence as domestic help,” said Sonia.

Sonia (35) is married and herself working at a factory. Apart from Sonia, the woman has three sons who live separately with their families. Kuldeep was living with her daughter. According to Sonia, she was out to buy vegetables and her daughter was home when Kuldeep left. “My mother informed my daughter that she was going.

When I came back, my daughter, who is pursuing graduation, informed me,” Sonia said, adding that she was unaware how much salary her mother was getting there. “She contacted us in October only. We haven’t received any money from her,” she says. In the video, Kuldeep Kaur is also seen taking the names of her employers and contact number, requesting Indian authorities to rescue her at the earliest.

The family had also filed a complaint at division number 7 police station after she did not return home. “We never received any information on further proceedings or any call from police,” Sonia said. Kuldeep Kaur, otherwise a resident of EWS colony on Tajpur road, was living with her daughter Sonia at Guru Arjan Dev Nagar near Samrala Chowk as she had strained relations with her husband.

“Earlier also, she went for religious trips many times. This time she said she was going to Hemkunt Sahib. We got to know later that a woman agent had duped her and taken her to Saudi Arabia. She does not even know that what is the name of the place or city where she is working. She is illiterate,” said Sonia.

Inspector Parveen Kumar, SHO division number 7 police station, said he was unaware about the details of the case. “I have to look for details of the case. I joined this police station recently.” Ludhiana Police Commissioner RN Dhoke said that FIR will be registered.

