Where is Panchkula police at night?

Women Police Station in Panchkula. Express Photo

AS DARKNESS falls, and people start heading home, Panchkula policemen seem to be following suit. Chandigarh Newsline did a reality check on police presence in the city from 9.15 pm to 10.30 pm. There was no presence.

Unmoved by Friday night’s gangrape in Chandigarh next door, not a single PCR or rider was in sight on any Panchkula street during the 1.15 hours that CNL went in search of them.

Making it more unsafe, the roads are in darkness as most of the street lights, especially on the internal lanes, are non-functional.

Panchkula district has a police force of 1,000 personnel, 25 PCR vehicles and 32 riders. But where are they all?

At 9.17 pm, the team reached the Bella Vista roundabout where no PCR was found at the designated PCR shed. A turbaned taxi driver in a white Etios car had parked there, listening to music in his car, with a glass of refreshment in his hand.

At 9.22 pm, the team headed towards the internal road separating sectors 2 and 5 where it was all dark because none of the street lights worked. But here too there were no policemen. And the women police station in Sector 5 had shut for the day. Its doors were closed.

At 9.28 pm, on the road near the parade ground, there was no PCR at the PCR shed on the road separating sectors 4 and 5. Near the road separating sectors 5 and 9, two women stood by on a Scooty waiting for someone. They had a couple of nervous moments as two cyclists repeatedly hooted at them, forcing the women to leave.

In the internal lanes of sectors 4 and 2, no beat staff were visible. At 9.35 pm, the PCR shed of sector 10 and 11 stood tall without any PCR vehicle. And the same situation was found in sectors 11 and 14 as well. As the team made a halt for some time, around 9.40 pm, a vendor selling groundnuts stood there. A woman passers-by asked an autorickshaw to stop.

Rakesh Aggarwal, president of Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 12, said, “Panchkula is not at all safe for women travelling at night. I have a daughter and I am so afraid when she is coming home during night hours. I am always on phone with her until she reaches home. How can senior officers compromise on safety of people? Four-five months back, we could at least hear the hooters of the PCR vehicles or riders but I don’t know why now people have been left to their fate.”

The internal lanes in sectors 11, 12, 14, 15 , 16 remained all deserted again with no rider or PCR. In Sector 17, which leads towards Mauli Jagran, the border of Panchkula-Chandigarh remained unmanned without any policemen and that is how the city becomes an easy escape route for criminals who make way into neighbouring states. At 10.15 pm, the Chandigarh-Panchkula border near MDC point was unguarded too.

With the law enforcers enjoying a closed-door sleep, the commuters too easily jumped the traffic lights.

When it was brought to the notice of Panchkula Commissioner of Police A S Chawla, he said, “In fact, night before yesterday was hectic for the staff as we had a special drive. Also, it is usually the time when the staff have their dinner, change their duties. But I agree there should have been minimum deployment. Staff remaining one hour or more completely off the streets is not acceptable at all and I will surely find out why it was so.”

Ranjeeta Mehta, a resident of Sector 16, said, “The last time I saw Panchkula police on road was only during Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s case. There are so many women in my circle itself who come home late and they always tell me how unsafe it has become to travel alone. At least the police presence makes you feel safe. If there are PCRs stationed at different points, even the bad element would think twice before committing the crime. Is the Panchkula police waiting for a gangrape in their jurisdiction?”

She added that men in an inebriated condition sit in cars on various points openly because they know, there is nobody to question them.

