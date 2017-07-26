Ward committee members: Councillors recommend people with criminal record, fictitious addresses; UT raises red flag

THE CHANDIGARH Administration has found serious anomalies in the list of ward committee members forwarded by the Municipal Corporation. Out of 26 municipal councillors who had recommended names of “responsible citizens” from their respective wards to be included in the list of ward committees, at least 12 of them have got a communication from the UT in this regard.

A verification got done by the UT Administration found that at least 25 out of a total of 286 recommended to be included as ward committee members either have criminal record or their addresses were found fictitious. Out of the 25 people with questionable record, at least eight are facing criminal cases on charges of theft, forgery, fraud, illegally possessing arms and ammunition, criminal conspiracy and rioting. The remaining 17 were found not existing on the addresses given against their names in the list forwarded by the councillors.

In a communication, sent by the municipal corporation secretary to the councillors, the track record of all those 25 people has been elaborately mentioned. The councillors have now been asked to replace these names. The MC secretary reacted after Secretary, Home, UT Administration Anurag Aggarwal, who also holds the charge of Secretary, Local Government, raised these objections after the Chandigarh Police raised a red flag on these 25 names during their verification.

Chandigarh is divided into 26 municipal wards and each ward has a committee that comprises “responsible” or “eminent” citizens of that area. These citizens are those who are either social workers or have been consistently taking up civic issues of their respective wards. As a standard practice, councillors forward names of their close aides to be included as members of these ward committees.

As per the procedure, municipal councillors recommend a list of such citizens from their respective wards to the Municipal Commissioner. Subsequently, the Municipal Commissioner forwards the list to the secretary, local government, UT Administration, for final approval. The UT Administration further asks the police department to do a physical check on the antecedents of all those figuring in the list. Rajesh Kalia, councillor of Maloya, recommended name of Rudar Narayan to be appointed as a member of ward committee. During verification, it was found that Rudar is facing a criminal case registered at Sector 11 police station against him on charges of rioting armed with deadly weapon and voluntarily causing hurt. The case was registered in 2010.

Kalia told Chandigarh Newsline, “His [Rudar Narayan’s] name was recommended by mistake. I shall send a replacement soon.” Hardeep Singh, area councillor of Attawa, had recommended the name of Kuljit Singh. During verification, it was found that Kuljit Singh is facing a criminal case registered against him on charges of theft, theft after preparation made for causing death, fraud, forgery and also under provisions of the Arms Act. The case was registered against him at Mohali police station in 2015.

Hardeep told Chandigarh Newsline, “Kuljit Singh helped me a lot during my elections. Thus, I thought his name should be there in the ward committee. I had no idea about the criminal case against him. I shall send another name as his replacement.” Similarly, another resident from Dadumajra, Joginder, recommended by area councillor Farmila too faces a criminal case on charges of theft, registered against him at Sector 17 police station in 1996. Farmila said, “Joginder worked a lot during my election. Later, I also came to know that he was an employee of MC. I didn’t know about his criminal past.”

In a similar case, Bhushan Bhardwaj was recommended by councillor Chanderwati Shukla for ward committee of Sector 61. Bhushan too is facing two criminal cases on charges of fraud against him, registered at Mandi Gobindgarh in 2009 and 2016. Two more residents, Devinder Kumar and Mehboob Ahmed, whose names were sent from Mauli Jagran ward are accused of rioting, and voluntarily causing hurt, respectively in the cases registered against them at Manimajra police station.

There were several fictitious cases as well. The physical inspection found that one Pawan, who was recommended from Sector 25, was not found residing at house number 143 in Sector 25 as mentioned. Also, one Promil Sidana was not found residing at house number 2424 in Sector 23-C. Similarly, one Rajesh Mittal and Mohinder Rana whose names were sent from Sector 43 were not found residing at the addresses specified in the list.

Dharambir Narad, a resident nominated from Sector 15, was not found to be staying at the Sector 15 address given against his name by the area councillor while making the recommendation. Instead, he was found residing at Khuda Ali Sher for the last three decades and thus could not have been nominated from Sector 15. Mayor Asha Jaswal said the councillors would rectify the mistakes and resend the names of people to be included as ward committee members from their respective wards.

