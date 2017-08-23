Voting rights of MC nominated Councillors: HC to pronounce judgment

A division bench of the High Court comprising acting Chief Justice S S Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan will pronounce the judgment on the two petitions filed by former Municipal Councillor Satinder Singh and PIL activist advocate Hari Chand Arora in the morning. A division bench of the High Court comprising acting Chief Justice S S Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan will pronounce the judgment on the two petitions filed by former Municipal Councillor Satinder Singh and PIL activist advocate Hari Chand Arora in the morning.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday will pronounce its judgement on the validity of voting rights provided to the nominated members of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. A division bench had reserved its judgment on the cases challenging the voting rights on July 19.

A division bench of the High Court comprising acting Chief Justice S S Saron and Justice Avneesh Jhingan will pronounce the judgment on the two petitions filed by former Municipal Councillor Satinder Singh and PIL activist advocate Hari Chand Arora in the morning. The petitioners have challenged the voting right to the nominated members saying it is contrary to the provisions of law and the right to vote by the members tilts the balance against the wishes of the electorate.

There are a total number of 26 elected councillors in the corporation and nine nominated councillors. The petitioners in the case have challenged the provisions of Section 4(3)(ii) of the Punjab Municipal Corporations Act, 1976, as extended to Chandigarh. The provisions entitle the nominated councillors to cast their vote in the meetings of the corporation.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App