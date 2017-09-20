Vigilance Bureau finds irregularities in construction of airport road during checks

Vigilance Bureau officials at the spot on Tuesday. (Express Photo) Vigilance Bureau officials at the spot on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

While conducting a surprise check of the airport road Tuesday, a team of Punjab Vigilance Bureau(VB) led by director BK Uppal along with road construction engineers, found that prescribed standards and materials were not used in constructing the 200 feet-wide road. Following this, the VB is likely to start a fresh probe. The surprise check was part of the ongoing investigation initiated by the agency against some of the officers of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority(GMADA) after a case against former chief engineer Surinder Singh alias Pehalwan was registered. The airport road was constructed during Surinder’s tenure.

Disclosing the development here today, a spokesperson of state Vigilance Bureau informed that on the basis of complaints regarding non-worthiness of this recently constructed road, Uppal along with senior PWD and GMADA engineers, technical teams of VB and experts of Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) carried out an inspection and excavated the road at two points with JCB machine and one with a sampling machine.

The team inspected the road for around two hours and took the samples of the material used to construct it. It was alleged by the VB that Surinder was instrumental in giving the contracts to the companies for construction of the road, which had caved-in at several places during the monsoons. The VB spokesperson said that during this special inspection, it has been prima-facie found that the road was not designed properly as per the actual soil and traffic conditions and sub-standard material was used which was not according to the prescribed specifications mentioned in the DPR as well as in the contract.

Uppal informed that the GMADA had already received a sampling report from CRRI and CRRI experts have been asked to collect more samples from the locations selected by the technical teams of VB, PWD (B&R) and GMADA and submit a report after thorough analysis of the same, so that exact findings could be reviewed by the Bureau.

Vigilance chief also said that on the basis of CRRI reports further action would be initiated against the the contractor. It is mentioned here that after digging the road for fresh sampling, the senior engineers present at the spot have also confirmed that irregularities were committed during its construction due to which the road got damaged in a short span of time.

