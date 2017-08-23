Verdict on Ram Rahim in rape case: Dera followers flood Panchkula, over 2,000 security personnel deployed

Security personnel outside the district courts in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh) Security personnel outside the district courts in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh)

MORE THAN 2,000 security personnel, including Haryana Police and paramilitary forces, were deployed in the city on Tuesday, roads barricaded, and concertina wire laid out, as the district administration braced for a possible backlash in case the verdict in a rape case against Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, expected on August 25, goes against him.

The otherwise sleepy Panchkula bristled with uniformed personnel spread thickly across the city. Police have restricted the entry to the Sector 1 district courts and blocked three of four entry points. The one left open is through the Sector 1 Mini-Secretariat. Around 500 security personnel have been deputed around the district courts alone. Traffic movement was blocked on all arterial roads, including Chandigarh-Old Panchkula link road to NH-22, which also leads to Sector 1 and the district courts. The main road from Major Sandeep Shankla Memorial park roundabout to Majri Chowk, Sector 1, has also been blocked.

The effort is to prevent Dera followers from gathering at the district court complex, where the special CBI court is due to pronounce the verdict. Gurmeet Ram Rahim has to attend this final hearing, and thousands of his followers have already collected in various parts of Panchkula. The state government imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all districts, including Panchkula, prohibiting gathering of people with weapons and other explosive objects, including petrol and diesel. The police also passed instructions to owners of fuel stations not to sell petrol and diesel in bottles and drums to people.

With restrictions on movement of vehicles, commuters were the most inconvenienced. Vehicles are not allowed to enter Panchkula from the Kalka-Pinjore side. Those going to Chandigarh are being advised to enter Panchkula from the light point of Sector 25/12, which is an additional 8 km. Commuters could be seen engaging the security personnel in heated arguments at the barricades that have been set up at Old Panchkula road, Sector 1, leading to Chandigarh. The restrictions led to huge tailbacks in many places, and especially at Sector 25/12.

Residents of Sector 2, which is located opposite Sector 1, also claimed harassment due to the restrictions. At the court complex, there were heated arguments between advocates and security personnel, who were not allowing anyone to enter the court complex without frisking.

DBA suspends work for 3 days

The District Bar Association, Panchkula, has suspended work for the next three days, from August 23 to August 25, keeping in mind the verdict in the rape case on August 25. An order issued by DBA states that the decision was taken to avoid harassment to advocates and to maintain law and order in the district court complex.

RLA functioning likely to be suspended

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Gauri Prashar Joshi said, “The functioning of some of the departments, including Registration and Licensing Authority, is likely to be suspended on August 25 to prevent inconvenience to general public. An order will be issued shortly.”

UT declares Cricket Stadium temporary jail

In Chandigarh, Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, has been declared a temporary jail for August 25 by the Chandigarh Administration. The orders were issued under Sub Clause of 2 and 3 of Clause 6 of Jail Manual Punjab. The orders were issued by Home Secretary Anurag Aggarwal. Sources said in an emergency, Dera followers will kept at Cricket Stadium on August 25.

Security upped at railway station, ISBTs

Security has been increased at Chandigarh Railway Station, ISBT-17 and ISBT-43. Two battalions of Railway Protection Force have been deployed at the Chandigarh railway station. A large number of Dera followers are expected to arrive in Panchkula through trains on August 25.

Schools closed

Some schools in Panchkula and Manimajra have decided to shut down from August 23 to August 26.

