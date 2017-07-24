VB wants SAD councillor to take lie detector test

Daddi was said to be close to the SAD leaders, especially Dayal Singh Kolianwali who was under constant attack of Congress leaders during their Assembly election campaign. (Representational Image) Daddi was said to be close to the SAD leaders, especially Dayal Singh Kolianwali who was under constant attack of Congress leaders during their Assembly election campaign. (Representational Image)

THE INVESTIGATION into the multi-crore recruitment paper leak scam has taken a new turn, with the Vigilance Bureau (VB) deciding to get the lie detector test done of a SAD councillor from Malout, Sham Lal alias Daddi. He is one of the accused in the scam. Sources said Daddi did not reveal the names of the people who provided him the candidates for buying the leaked question papers. In the coming days, the agency might question some senior SAD leaders of Muktsar district.

“Daddi provided 13 candidates to main accused Sanjay Srivastav alias Guruji for buying the leaked papers. During investigation when we asked him how the candidates approached him, he could not give a clear answer. He told the investigators that the candidates approached him directly, but we have an apprehension that some people of the area who had links in the previous SAD government sent the candidates to Daddi who further arranged the leaked question papers,” a VB officer told Chandigarh Newsline.

The VB, sources said, has also moved an application in a local court for taking the court’s permission to get the lie detector test done of the accused who is out on bail. Daddi was said to be close to the SAD leaders, especially Dayal Singh Kolianwali who was under constant attack of Congress leaders during their Assembly election campaign.

“The VB started the investigation after the father of a candidate told the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal about the leaked question papers during a sangat darshan in Muktsar in 2015. Now most of the people, including Guruji, are in our custody. We have shifted our investigation to the place from where it all started,” the official claimed.

So far, the VB has made 87 arrests in the case. Two persons — an employee of the government printing press in Delhi and a lawyer who used to assist Guruji — have died. A total of 104 people were named in the scam which is spread across Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Rajasthan.

