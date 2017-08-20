Vigilance Bureau raids properties of irrigation officials

A DAY after a criminal case was registered against several serving and retired officers of the Punjab irrigation department, Vigilance Bureau (VB) teams on Saturday searched two properties at Phase 9 in Mohali and Sector 19 in Chandigarh where the accused officers used to prepare the documents for private contractor Gurinder Singh, the prime accused in the multi-crore scam.

“The VB teams seized various papers, indicating that both these properties were used to prepare the documents to complete the tendering process for Gurinder’s company,” a VB source told Chandigarh Newsline. The VB also contacted various banks to seize the accounts of all the accused booked in the case. The investigating agency is also preparing to check the documents of all the properties, worth around Rs 100 crore and owned by Gurinder.

According to sources, Gurinder owned residential plots numbering 3309, 4072, 4073 and 5059 at Aero City in Mohali. Besides, VB also identified that Gurinder owned industrial plots E-13 in Industrial Area, Phase 7; E-318 in Industrial Area Phase 8; a hotel site in Sector 66, plots B-39 in Sector 57A, C-3 in Sector 57 A. Besides Mohali, VB identified Gurinder’s properties, including plot No. 103 at Bulakhpur village in Ludhiana district, plots K-95 and H-280 in Yamuna Authority, Noida, and a shop at Omaxe Mall in Patiala.

Sources said investigation revealed that the accused also had a stake in a micro-brewery in Chandigarh. “We are now investigating the properties the irrigation officers have bought. We have also sought details of some projects executed by the irrigation department in the Kandi area to which Gurinder Singh was a party,” said sources. They also revealed that VB sleuths visited several banks on Saturday where Gurinder had accounts to make a request to seize them.

The VB on Friday booked two serving and four retired officers of the irrigation department along with Gurinder.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App