UT recommends 6 for Padma awards

THE UT Administration has recommended six names for Padma awards to the Centre. Those who have been recommended are PGI director Jagat Ram, Dr A K Gupta, Dr Anil Bhansali, R K Saboo and Major General M S Kandal (retd) and musician Subhash Ghosh. While social activist R K Saboo has been recommended for Padma Bhushan, others have been recommended for Padma Shri.

Artist Subhash Ghosh’s name was recommended last year as well, an official said. On August 15 this year, he was awarded by the UT Administration too. Dr Gupta is Medical Superintendent at PGI while Dr Bhansali is the head of Department of Endocrinology.

Major General Kandal is a nominated councillor who has been recommended for his social service. He was awarded by the administration with a commendation certificate on August 15. The Centre had invited nominations by September 15. The Padma Committee invites recommendations from states and union territories. These are then assessed and the shortlisted names are sent to the Prime Minister’s Office. The awards are given by the President on January 26.

A senior official said that a committee headed by the Home Secretary was constituted which selected the names and sent to the UT Administrator who approved the list.

