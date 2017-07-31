UT moots renting out parking space for fee, congestion tax during peak hours

Cars parking on rods side in sector 37 of the Chandigarh . Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Cars parking on rods side in sector 37 of the Chandigarh . Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

RENTING OUT parking space for a fee, congestion tax during peak hours, Bus Rapid Transport System (BRTS) and a parking certificate mandatory for registration of vehicles are some of the key features of the draft parking policy prepared by the urban planning department of the UT Administration. To manage the parking mess in the city, the urban planning department referred to the UN Transport Policy and the National Urban Transport Policy, and came up with these suggestions.

The draft parking policy suggests that before renting out a house, it may be mandatory for an owner to keep a parking space for his tenant. If that is not possible, the neighbour can rent out the space for a fee.

“We have proposed that if an owner charges Rs 20,000 monthly rent from a tenant, Rs 2,000 may be kept only as parking fee. If there is no parking space in that house and the neighbour has, he may rent out his space and charge some amount for that. This is just an idea that we have mooted by seeing methods abroad. The execution has to be done by the DC office and the MC,” a senior officer of the urban planning department stated.

The parking policy specifies that to decrease the rush of private vehicles, congestion charges during peak hours may be charged in the city. “Places like Singapore have congestion charges which is part of their road pricing project. If we need to reduce the number of private vehicles in UT, we will have to introduce the congestion charge,” the draft policy notes.

The policy emphasises making a parking space certificate mandatory before registering a vehicle. If all goes as per plan, a person getting his vehicle registered will have to prove to the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) that he has adequate parking space in his house. The parking certificate would be given by the Municipal Corporation.

At the same time, the policy states that it is important to strengthen the existing public transport system either by introducing more buses or having a BRTS. BRTS is like “metro service running on roads”. The idea is to re-brand bus-based public transport system. This project, however, may take some time as to make the BRTS corridor possible, UT will have to carry out major road engineering work.

The urban planning department has now sent the draft to Transport Secretary K K Jindal. “The draft parking policy prepared by urban planning department is yet to be discussed. In fact, we have to see which proposals can be implemented in Chandigarh immediately to ease out the congestion. Once the transport department deliberates upon the proposals, we would then discuss them with higher officials,” Jindal told Chandigarh Newsline.

Before drafting a policy, the department carried out a survey to find vehicle density in all the sectors. Sectors 38, 37, 40, 41, 44, 45 and 46 were amongst the high density vehicle sectors. Also, in a survey carried out in sectors 22-B and C and 35-C and D, it was found that there were nearly 2,800 two-wheelers and four-wheelers which were being parked only on the streets or green belts in the absence of the parking space.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App