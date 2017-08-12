Two youths steal car at gunpoint in Mohali

Paramjeet Singh in Sector 80, Mohali, Friday. (Express Photo) Paramjeet Singh in Sector 80, Mohali, Friday. (Express Photo)

TWO ARMED youths snatched a Maruti Swift at gunpoint from a 27-year-old man in Sector 80 Friday. The police launched a probe after registering a case against unidentified persons at Sohana police station. According to the police, the incident took place in the evening when Paramjeet Singh went to his uncle’s residence in Sector 80.

When he was parking his car, two youths came there asked him about an address before suddenly pointing a pistol at him. They then sped away in his car. Paramjeet Singh said he hails from Basian village near Chunni and came to the city yo consult his dentist. He said that after visiting the doctor in the civil hospital in Phase 6, he went to meet his paternal uncle who lived in Sector 80.

“My uncle recently retired from the Indian Army, I could not visit him for the last three-four months since he retired and so I had made plans to have lunch at his home. As I was entering the house, two youngsters, probably in their mid-20s, approached me and asked me something. They suddenly pointed a gun at me and asked me to hand over my car keys,” said Paramjeet Singh. He added that the snatchers also asked him to give his cellphone to him but he refused, following which one of the men started threatening him. He added that the other man then asked his accomplice not to waste the time arguing and they fled from the spot.

Paramjeet called the police control room after the incident following which a PCR team arrived at the spot. Police said that they examined the CCTV footage of the cameras installed at the neighbouring house but the footage is not clear. Paramjeet lives in Basian village and is a farmer by profession. His father is an ex-serviceman.

A police officer said they had recorded the statement of Paramjeet Singh and were verifying his claims. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal of Mohali said the police were working on some vital leads and added that they would crack the case soon.

