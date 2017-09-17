Two minors ‘hide’ inside manhole, rescued

At the spot on Saturday. (Express photo) At the spot on Saturday. (Express photo)

Two minors who were ‘hiding’ inside a manhole at Bhapu Dham colony in Sector 26 were rescued by the UT fire personnel on Saturday. The duo, were taken out safely and handed over to the family members.

Fire officials said they received a call around 2.50 pm on Saturday and they immediately rushed their teams to the spot. “They were hiding inside the manhole. As soon it was communicated to us, we immediately reached to the spot. They have been rescued safely,” said Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sector 26 police station.

He said that the boys have been identified as Shivam(8) and Gautam (12), both residents of Shastri Nagar in IT park. A fire official from the Manimajra fire station said that they sent two vehicles from the stations. “The rescue operation continued for more than two hours…the teams returned to the fire station around 4.10 pm. The boys had gone inside the manhole and they got stuck there,” he said, adding that they had sent one rescue vehicle and one emergency fire tender to the spot.

Meanwhile, police sources maintained that the two boys were being chased by a local shopkeeper, who accused them of theft, but did not file any complaint against anyone. A DDR of the entire incident was lodged at Bapu Dham police post.

