Two-hour crackdown in Chandigarh: 116 challaned for drunk driving

During the inspection in Chandigarh. (Express Photo) During the inspection in Chandigarh. (Express Photo)

As many as 116 people were challaned for drunk driving during a two-hour drive in Chandigarh on Friday night. The nakas were set up at 13 locations in all four traffic zones — central zone, east zone, south zone and south west zone. The nakas were laid under the close supervision of traffic marshals who monitored challan proceedings.

The driving licences of all the 116 people were seized and submitted in the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) for further action. The court is likely to suspend the driving licences of all of the challaned people for the next six months. A senior traffic police officer said: “About 13 nakas equipped with breathalysers were set up near pubs, clubs, bars, restaurants and hotels. The vehicles of all the 116 challaned people were impounded on the spot and they were handed over to their guardians, parents and other known persons. The drive against drunk driving will continue in the coming days.”

As many as 157 people were challaned for drunk driving on Wednesday night. Police sources said since the withdrawal of ban on serving liquor adjoining the highways in Chandigarh, it was for the first time when people were challaned in such large number. In Chandigarh, bars, restaurants, clubs and discos situated adjoining the highways started serving liquor in the first week of September.

According to the traffic police record, 4,150 people have been challaned in the past nine months in Chandigarh. According to Section 185 of Motor Vehicle (MV) Act, 1988, a challaned person for drunk driving shall be punishable for the first offence with imprisonment for a term which may extend to six months, or with fine which may extend to two thousand rupees, or with both.

Further as per Sector 20 (2) of Motor Vehicle Act 1988, the driving licence of the challaned person shall be disqualified for a period of not less than six months. And under Section 22(2) of MV Act, 1988, if a person having been previously convicted of an offence punishable under section 185 is again convicted of an offence punishable under that section, the court, making such subsequent conviction, shall, by order, cancel the driving licence held by such person.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App