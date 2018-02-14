Two absconding Dera members arrested

Both the accused will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. ACP Mukesh Malhotra said that photos of both the accused were also in the list of most wanted in the connection of Panchkula violence on the webportal of Haryana Police. (Image for representational purpose) Both the accused will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. ACP Mukesh Malhotra said that photos of both the accused were also in the list of most wanted in the connection of Panchkula violence on the webportal of Haryana Police. (Image for representational purpose)

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Haryana Police probing the Panchkula violence has arrested two members of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda’s 45-member state committee for allegedly conspiring and inciting violence in Panchkula. Those arrested have been identified as Umeed Singh, a resident of Fatehabad and Dheerja Ram, a resident of Kaithal. Sources said that both were present during a meeting inside the Dera on August 17 where the planning was hatched to spread violence in Panchkula.

Both the accused were arrested after conducting multiple raids at their houses and other hideouts in Fatehabad and Kaithal, respectively. Both the accused will be produced in a local court on Wednesday. ACP Mukesh Malhotra said that photos of both the accused were also in the list of most wanted in the connection of Panchkula violence on the webportal of Haryana Police.

