Tumultuous Tenure

Minutes after she took over as the Mayor of Chandigarh, Asha Jaswal announced her determination not to shy away from taking any harsh decisions, as long as the city befitted from the moves.

Chandigarh residents wanted to believe her. But Jaswal’s promises remained unfulfilled and her statements merely remained claim to fame. Her critics say the ‘highlight’ of Jaswal’s tenure has been “all talk and no work”.

Her term will end on December 31, and Chandigarh will have a new mayor by the first week of January. She has given the city increased civic utility rates, but residents want to see returns for their money.

Once known for not speaking much in the House, Jaswal, a two-time councillor, was BJP’s first choice soon after the party won the majority seats in the Municipal Corporation.

She was elected with a thumping majority (31 out of 35 votes) in the House. A lawyer by profession, Jaswal had contested the civic election in 2011 for the first time and had defeated former Congress mayor Poonam Sharma. She contested again in 2016 and was re-elected, this time from a different ward.

But despite showing initial promise, Jaswal’s term was dominated by controversies, while many schemes she sought to implement never took off.

According to the Chairman of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association of Chandigarh, Baljinder Singh Bittu, Jaswal lacked the quality of taking residents into confidence. “ Had she taken people along with her, in her decisions, she wouldn’t have faced such an ire of the residents. Garbage collection and parking rates were hiked, but there was no improvement in any facility. Encroachments were seen everywhere, as street vendors failed to get licences even this year,” said Bittu.

Jaswal was perceived as one “guided” by former BJP mayor and councillor Arun Sood, city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon’s close aide, whose camp she also belongs. In general House meetings, BJP Councillor Raj Bala Malik openly compained that Sood was getting the maximum time to speak.

“Jaswal always agreed to what Sood said. We felt her decisions were influenced by Sood. She should have thought on her own as well,” said a BJP councillor on the condition of anonymity.

From Congress councillors taking jibes at her that people would remember her as “tax wali Mayor”, to city dropping down to 11th position in the swacchta rankings, from facing the ire of her own party councillors over the sanitation issue to hiking the parking rates, Jaswal was in the headlines throughout the year, but for all the wrong reasons, it seemed.

Chandigarh Newsline takes a look at Jaswal’s tenure.

More misses than hits

MISSES

Parking rates

Soon after she joined, Mayor Asha Jaswal remained vocal about the civic body’s poor financial condition and hinted at improving it by increasing its revenue. For that, an agenda to hike the parking rates was brought in the House, and was passed. The rates were doubled to Rs 10 for a fourwheeler and Rs 5 for a two wheeler and thereafter an increase after every two hours. As smart parking facilities were to be introduced, the rates were implemented from December 8. But the move drew flak from all quarters- various residents welfare associations, market associations, traders- who feel that rates have been hiked even when facilities are not yet smart. Residents say that they don’t find any difference as haphazard and illegal parking continues to paralyse the city. Even the BJP councillors who voted for it in the House were up in arms against it.

Santitation management

Questions were continuously raised over the functioning of Lions Services Ltd, which was given the contract for collecting garbage in the southern sectors at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore every month. There was uproar in the House when company officials were caught dumping the garbage on forest land in Sector 48. Under fire from the councillors, including Congress and BJP, the Mayor ordered that a fine be imposed on the company. There were demands for a CBI probe into the allotment of the contract and Member of Parliament Kirron Kher also jumped into the controversy and expressed her disappointment over the company’s work.

Further, the Corporation remains locked in a battle with Jaypee Group, the company that manages the landfill site at Dadumajra. For a few days, the company shut down the processing plant, where 450 tons of gabage is being dumped daily. They took their fight to NGT, which forced a kind of peace.

Chandigarh slips to 11th position in Swachh Survekshan

To Chandigarh’s horror, the city ranked 11th in the Swachh Survekshan carried out by the Ministry of Urban development. It got a mere 1,701 marks out of a total score of 2,000. It got only 379 marks out of 600 in the citizens’ feedback category. Further in this category, for downloading Swachhta application (part of citizens’ feedback), Chandigarh scored only 30 out of 150.

The slip was met with severe criticism, disappointment and embarrassment. But the MC, defended itself by claiming that it was only in citizen feedback where it lacked, else it had fared well in all other parameters. The results had affected everybody in the city as it ranked 2nd last year in the Swachh Survekshan Survey under Swachh Bharat Mission.

Segregation of waste- a futile effort

On June 5, waste segregation was launched with much fanfare, with the Corporation spending around Rs 2 crore to distribute blue and green bins to residents. While blue meant to dispose of dry waste, green was meant to dispose of green waste. However, the tiny, lidless bins did not win the hearts of residents. Jaswal maintained that a beginning had been made, even though segregation has still not taken off in letter and spirit.

Water-sewage cocktail

Days after taking over, Jaswal’s first crisis came when over 400 people were taken ill in the posh Sector 18 (also her ward) due to a diarrhea outbreak. The residents had been drinking water contaminated with sewage. The incident threw the Mayor into a tizzy. She distributed mineral water bottles to the affected residents.

Pond tragedy, MC says mitti pao

In January, a two-year-old girl, Nandini alias Ananya, died after she fell into a 3-feet pond at the Dinousaur Park in Sector 49 . The child went to the park, along with her mother, to play around 11am.

She fell into the pond and died. Mayor Asha Jaswal then immediately ordered the Chief Engineer to fill up the pond with mud in order to avoid any further mishap.

Audio trouble

Close to end of Jaswal’s tenure, there was a triple audio attack that left her red-faced and floundering.

In one audio clip, purportedly between a BJP councillor and representative of Lions’ services limited- company managing the sanitation work, the councillor and a company representative are heard discussing a quid pro quo.Both parties have denied it. In another audio, a woman is heard alleging that a councillor was selling water connections at a premium.

A third clip alleged the councillor’s involvement with rehris. UT Vigilance had decided to take cognizance of media reports and initiate investigation in the Lions services case.

When kitty party women were asked look after a cremation ground

Taking note of the bad condition of cremation ground, Jaswal asked kitty partying groups to spend two hours every day on the upkeep of the Sector 25 cremation ground instead of spending their time sitting around eating and having fun. Jaswal said she had spoken to some kitty party groups and urged them to volunteer to maintain the ground. There were volunteers from her own Sector in 21, who did came for first few days, but disappeared after that. Jaswal, too, didn’t get time to follow up to keep her word.

Move to hike booking rates of community centres criticised

After an MC panel decided to hike the booking rates of community centres, Jaswal was forced to withdraw the agenda of the hike. As per the plan, grading of community centres had to be done and for all those community centres that fell in Grade A, people were to be charged Rs 30,000 in the urban area and Rs 15,000 in the rural area for the booking. In the Grade B category, Rs 20,000 were to be charged in the urban area while Rs 10,000 in the rural area while in Grade C category, there was a plan to charge Rs 10,000 in the urban area and Rs 5,000 in the rural area. For Grade D, charges of Rs 5,000 and Rs 3,000 in the urban and rural area were decided. But after MP Kirron Kher, too opposed the hike, Jaswal decided not to bring the agenda. Soon, a revised agenda was brought in where the booking rates were not hiked but additional security was taken.

Poor relations with media

Jaswal’s Annus horribilis translated into shirty relations with media. She banned House officials other than Commissioner or Additional Commissioner from speaking to reporters. She asked UT Senior Superintendent of Police Jagdale Nilambari Vijay stating to investigate the journalists behind the “fake” recordings.

HITS

All-women gym

In Jaswal’s tenure, city got an all women gym at Sector 38. The gym constructed by the civic body inside the Mahila Bhawan was launched this week. All machines including motorised treadmill, upright bike, multi-gym machine, arm curls bench, twister, weights have also been installed.

MARKS FOR TRYING

Women parking attendants

It was an initiative which brought applaud for the city, nation wide, as it became first in the country to have women parking attendants. There was appreciation from various quarters. But this faded when the ‘the safest city’ failed to provide a safe atmosphere to women attendants, who left the job one by one. At present, only 130 women are working and 217 have left.

Littering fines

Acting tough on violators, Mayor went in for a fine of Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,500 for those found littering the city. A sum of Rs 5,500 has been fixed for residential areas, while Rs 10,500 for commercial areas. The fine amount earlier was Rs 500 for both the areas. Jaswal had said that the fine would act as a deterrent for those who litter the ‘City Beautiful’. But it is unclear if the increase in fines has had any impact, or if anyone has been fined.

‘I liked it when people criticised me — it gave me scope to improve’

Mayor Asha Jaswal talking with The Indian Express team at MC Office in Chandigarh. Express photo Mayor Asha Jaswal talking with The Indian Express team at MC Office in Chandigarh. Express photo

How do you see your tenure?

I feel that probably I was the only Mayor who got support from the Opposition as well. I liked it if people criticise because that could give me scope for improvement. Main to bolti thi public ko criticism aap log karoge to mujhe dikhega kahan or zada improve kiya ja sakta hai.

FOSWAC said that taxes were imposed, existing rates were increased but there wasn’t any difference in facilities for the city. What’s your take?

I wish to question people to know what new taxes were imposed by me? Only certain rates were hiked. Moreover, when it came to hiking the parking rates, I clearly specifed that until there wouldn’t be any smart parking facility, I would’nt let the new rates be implemented. About door to door garbage collection rates, it was just about streamlining them because garbage collectors would charge inarbitrariy from people.

Certain councillors feel that your opinions were led by former Mayor and councillor Arun Sood. It was also said by one BJP Councillor once that only Sood was given maximum time to speak in the house?

Meri party ko bhi pata hai ki main remote se kabhi nahi chalti…..It is not that my opinions were led by Arun Sood. I took guidance from all the councillors even from the opposition. And where I felt that this suggestion was important, I would take that. Moreover, I am in the party much before Arun Sood also..so that way nobody can guide me.

There were some initiatives started by you but that fizzled out soon, like the women parking attendants in the city. What do you feel?

I tried to do my best even with little time. It is just that I would follow up on things which were of immediate importance, like the sanitation issue. I kept standing at the dumping ground for four hours as well. About the initiative of women parking attendants, I feel there has to be a change in the mind set of society- only then we can move ahead. Initiatives become a success only with the cooperation and participation of people.

How do you see your relations with the media?

I am thankful to the media. My tenure wouldn’t have been complete had the media not shown me things which required improvement. In the audio issue, it is just that I conveyed to the SSP that if any valuable inputs can be taken from media persons by associating them in the inquiry.

