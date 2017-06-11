Tricity generates around 680 tonnes of solid waste per day

The Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) generated in Tricity was found to be approximately 680 tonnes per day (TPD) of solid waste, a report published in the Journal of Material Cycles and Waste Management said.

The report, prepared by the Department of Civil Engineering, Jaypee University of Information Technology, in Solan, said from the Tricity of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula, which accounts for approximately 680 TPD of solid waste, 380 TPD was generated by Chandigarh, 150 TPD each by Mohali and Panchkula.

Authors of the report said an “integrated solid waste management system is an effective method for controlling the huge volumes of solid waste generated in urban locales in India”. “The success of the integrated solid waste management system depends on the amount and type generated from different sources for better facilitating of the appropriate management system,” the report said.

The paper has done characterisation of urban solid waste generated from the Tricity region of Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. The study was conducted in 2016. About the characterisation, it indicated that MSW generated from all the three cities have high proportions of biodegradables [52% Chandigarh], 46.7% Mohali and 42.6% Panchkula.

“The calorific value of the MSW generated varies from 1929 kcal/kg for Chandigarh, 1801 kcal/kg for Mohali and 1542 kcal/kg for Panchkula with average moisture content of about 50 per cent in Chandigarh, 46 per cent in Mohali and 40 per cent in Panchkula,” said the report.

It also stated that the chemical characterisation results of MSW revealed variation in elemental carbon with carbon fraction reported being 34.18 per cent in Chandigarh, 33.8 per cent in Mohali and 31.9 per cent n Panchkula.

“The amount of sold waste generated in the Tricity is within the national average. But, improper management and effects of this waste could become a issue in the future,” said Dr Rajiv Ganguly, Associate Professor, Department of Civil Engineering, JUIT, Solan.

The authors have made some recommendations as well. “…it has been proposed suitable alternatives to the existing MSW management practices, including composting, vermicomposting, setting up of a formal recycling unit and installation of bio-methanation plant along with the existing refuse derived fuel plant as a comprehensive process for handling the municipal solid waste generated in the Tricity region,” said the report.

