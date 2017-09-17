Tribunal orders Rs 51 L relief for accident victim’s family

(Representational) (Representational)

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) on Saturday ordered to pay a compensation of over Rs 51 lakh to the family of a 59-year-old Ambala resident who was killed in an accident in 2016. The family of the victim, Ashok Kumar, had filed a petition claiming a compensation of Rs 80 lakh. The victim was employed as a MCM/FGF in Military Engineering Services, Ambala Cantt, and was drawing a salary of Rs 60,000 per month.

The accident took place on December 9, 2016, when Ashok was heading to a market at Ambala on a scooter. As he reached near the Military Head Quarters, a rashly driven Tata car (CH04-L-2561) driven by one Ranjit Kumar hit to the scooter. Following this, Ashok sustained grievous injuries fell unconscious. He was rushed to a hospital by the accused driver. He was then referred to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The case was registered at Ambala Police Station under Sections 279 and 304 A of the IPC against the driver. In the court, the counsel from the victim’s family argued that the accident took place due to rash and negligent driving due to which Ashok died.

The MACT then directed the insurance firm, Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company Ltd, and the driver of the offending vehicle to jointly pay a compensation of Rs 51,45,930 to the family of the deceased.

